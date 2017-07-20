Jul 20th, 2017

Apple has Siri, Amazon has Alexa, Google has Assistant, and Samsung has Bixby. Everyone seems to have a virtual assistant these days, but the one that gets forgotten a lot is Microsoft Cortana. There aren’t many devices with Cortana built in, but Microsoft would like to change that.

Microsoft has unveiled a smart thermostat built by Johnson Controls called GLAS. It features a futuristic translucent display panel, touchscreen, and Cortana voice controls. It can detect your presence in a room and air quality, too. Microsoft didn’t have any launch details or pricing information, but it looks to be very expensive.

This device will be a hard sell for a lot of people. Cortana isn’t nearly as popular as the other assistants, and this device will surely be more expensive than a Nest. It does look super cool, though. Would you be interested?

[via Engadget]
