Jul 20th, 2017

The Honor 6X is creeping on the one-year anniversary of its launch, but is still a viable budget option that won’t break the bank. We have seen various deals pop up for the device, and now B&H Photo is offering the lowest price ever for the device.

Normally priced at $249, B&H Photo is offering the Honor 6X for just $199 with free shipping. Now, considering the fact that the Honor 6X is unlocked, you’ll be able to use it with any GSM carrier, including AT&T and T-Mobile. However, that obviously means that you’ll need to look elsewhere if you use Verizon or Sprint.

Honor 6X Specs:

  • 5.5-inch FHD Display
  • HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 12MP/2MP Rear Cameras
  • 3,340mAh Battery

If you’re interested in saving a few bucks and getting an extremely solid phone, then hit the button below to pick up the Honor 6X. If you’re still on the fence and need some convincing, you can check out Phandroid’s full review here, as well as the camera comparison for the 6X.

Buy the Honor 6X
local_offer    Honor   honor 6x   Huawei  

stars Further Reading

Huawei announces two new fitness wearables

Midnight Black Honor 9 is coming

KFC releases limited edition Android phone

Huawei Mate 10 is due to launch in October

Honor unveils the Honor Band 3 fitness tracker

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

3

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

4

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

6

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

7

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

8

more_vertMore Pixel XL 2 rumors surface
closeThe Pixel XL 2 is slated to have an always-on display and other display features

A new series of leaks suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will feature an always-on display, while Google Assistant can be activated just by squeezing the frame when the device’s screen is off.

9

more_vertWireless charging Moto Mod available
closeThe new wireless charging Moto Mod is now available for $40

Motorola announced a couple new Moto Mods alongside the Moto Z2 Play back in June. One of the more useful Mods was a Style Shell with wireless charging built in.

10

more_vertGoogle Backup and Sync released
closeGoogle Drive can now backup your desktop content to Photos and Drive

The new feature for Google Drive is called “Backup and Sync.” It’s an app for Mac and Windows that backs up files and photos. This new app replaces the old Google Photos uploader and can do a lot more.