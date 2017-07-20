The Honor 6X is creeping on the one-year anniversary of its launch, but is still a viable budget option that won’t break the bank. We have seen various deals pop up for the device, and now B&H Photo is offering the lowest price ever for the device.

Normally priced at $249, B&H Photo is offering the Honor 6X for just $199 with free shipping. Now, considering the fact that the Honor 6X is unlocked, you’ll be able to use it with any GSM carrier, including AT&T and T-Mobile. However, that obviously means that you’ll need to look elsewhere if you use Verizon or Sprint.

Honor 6X Specs:

5.5-inch FHD Display

HiSilicon Kirin 655

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

12MP/2MP Rear Cameras

3,340mAh Battery

If you’re interested in saving a few bucks and getting an extremely solid phone, then hit the button below to pick up the Honor 6X. If you’re still on the fence and need some convincing, you can check out Phandroid’s full review here, as well as the camera comparison for the 6X.