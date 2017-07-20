Amazon just launched a very interesting featured called “Spark.” It’s a social media-like feed with curated product reviews and photos. Think of it like Instagram, but every photo is an Amazon ad.

Users can select five or more interests to begin. Amazon will use that information to show things you might be interested in. You can even contribute your own content to Spark. Users can also “smile” at posts (a.k.a. Like).

Spark seems like a pretty weird thing, but it’s kinda interesting too. If you shop on Amazon a lot it might be worth checking out. You could discover some cool products. Spark is only available in the iOS app right now, but it should be coming to Android soon.