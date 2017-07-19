Jul 19th, 2017

The long-awaited rollout of Bixby Voice is finally here. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus from a US carrier, you should be able to get the update now. Bixby Voice is just a baby compared to some of the other virtual assistants out there, but it can do a lot out of the box. There are hundreds of voice commands you can use to do a wide variety of tasks.

As you’ll see with this massive list of commands, Bixby can do pretty much anything you can do. It can even go so far as to scroll up and down on webpages for you. The idea is for you to be completely hands-free. Just command Bixby to do something and there’s a good chance it will work.

Common Commands

  • Open Facebook
  • What time is it?
  • What’s the date today?
  • Turn the volume up/down
  • Restart off my phone
  • Flashlight on/off
  • Turn on Emergency mode
  • Play music
  • Stop the music
  • What song is this?
  • What’s the name of this song?
  • Remind me to buy milk tomorrow at 9 am
  • Show me my most recent reminder
  • Delete the shopping reminder
  • What’s the weather like?
  • How is the weather going to be tomorrow?
  • Will it rain today?
  • What’s the weather in Boston tomorrow?
  • What’s the UV index in Miami tomorrow?

Screen & Navigation

  • Take a screenshot
  • Go back
  • Show the Home screen
  • Scroll up/down
  • Swipe left/right
  • Scroll to the top/bottom
  • Zoom in/out
  • Turn on auto rotate
  • Set the phone to portrait mode
  • Turn off the screen

Notifications & System Tasks

  • Show me my most recent app in split screen view
  • Close Messages
  • Close all recent apps
  • Open Messages in split screen view
  • Show me my recent apps
  • Open this app as a pop-up
  • Minimize this app
  • Switch windows
  • Close Messages
  • Clear notifications from Messages
  • Show me all notifications
  • Open the quick panel
  • Close the notification panel
  • Expand the notification from Messages
  • Control the brightness on the notification panel
  • Read all notifications
  • Read the latest notification

Questions & Answers

  • How far is the sun from Earth?
  • What is the definition of doodle?
  • How do you spell restaurant?
  • Who was the 44th president of the USA?
  • Show me how to make cheesecake
  • When is Thanksgiving?
  • Who was the first man on the moon?
  • How long is a cheetah’s tail?
  • What is 10×5?
  • How many calories in a bagel?
  • When is sunrise in Paris?
  • What is a fathom?
  • How many feet in a mile?

Samsung Apps

Of course, Bixby Voice has great integration with Samsung’s own apps. Here are some of the things you can do with Bixby and Samsung apps.

“Open Gallery and”

  • Find pictures taken in New York
  • Show me the most recent picture
  • Share this picture
  • Delete this picture
  • Show me the travel album
  • Show me the most recent pictures as a slideshow
  • Auto adjust the picture
  • Rotate this picture to the right
  • Play the most recent video
  • Show me the list of albums
  • Add the most recent picture from Friends album to Favorites
  • Remove the auto adjust effects from the most recent picture
  • Delete the location info from the most recent picture
  • Delete the travel album
  • Copy pictures taken at Christmas to a new album
  • Show the details for the most recent picture

“Open Contacts and”

  • Create a new contact as David with the number 123-4567
  • Search for David and call him on speaker phone
  • Search for David and call his home
  • Call this number on speaker phone
  • Call my office number
  • Call David
  • Text David
  • Show David’s contact info
  • Show profile updates for David
  • Video call David’s mobile phone
  • Show my friends group
  • Make my birthday shared
  • Change my status message to busy
  • Link David to Jane
  • Add David to favorites
  • Send a message to everyone in Friends
  • Merge all contacts with the same info
  • Turn on Google account sync

“Open Phone app and”

  • Show Recents
  • Show missed calls
  • Accept
  • Decline the call and Send the text as I am in a meeting
  • Call 123-4567 on speaker phone
  • Block 1234-5678
  • Call with speed dial number 2
  • Open the keypad
  • Make a call to 123-4567
  • Call the most recent number
  • Delete the most recent number
  • Show recent searches
  • Block David
  • Video call the most recent number
  • Block the last number called
  • Call this number
  • Add David to speed dial 2
  • Turn on vibrate when call ends

“Open Settings and”

  • Turn on WiFi in Settings
  • Search for nearby WiFi networks in Settings
  • Disconnect from WiFi in Settings
  • Turn on Bluetooth in Settings
  • Scan for Bluetooth devices in Settings
  • Go to dual audio in Settings
  • Show me my Data usage
  • Turn on Data saver
  • Turn on Airplane mode
  • Show me NFC settings
  • Set the ringtone volume to 50
  • Increase the system volume
  • Turn on Do not disturb
  • Don’t disturb me between 10 pm and 7 am
  • Set the display brightness to 50
  • Make the screen brighter
  • Turn on Blue light filter

” Open Messages and”

  • Show me the most recent message
  • Block the most recent conversation
  • Turn off notifications for the conversation with David
  • Copy the most recent text
  • Show me pictures from the conversation with David
  • Mark all unread messages as read
  • Delete all conversations
  • Take a photo and send it to David
  • Show me settings

“Open Camera and”

  • Take a picture
  • Record a video
  • Turn on the front camera
  • Turn on HDR
  • Turn on Flash
  • Show me pictures
  • Set the timer for rear camera to 10 seconds
  • Apply an effect
  • Turn on Save RAW and JPEG files for rear camera
  • Turn on video stabilization
  • Adjust the ISO of Pro mode to 200
  • Adjust the exposure value of Pro mode to 1
  • Turn on grid lines

“Open Clock and”

  • Set an alarm for tomorrow at 6 am
  • Turn off the 6 am alarm
  • Show me the time in New York
  • Dismiss the alarm
  • Show the timer
  • Open the stopwatch
  • Add London to my world clock
  • Open the time zone converter in the world clock

“Open Calculator and”

  • Calculate 5 + 10 x 4
  • Show the unit converter
  • Convert 25 inches to cm

“Open Calendar and”

  • Create an event
  • Shoe me March 23rd
  • Show me the month of October
  • Delete my completed tasks
  • Mark grocery shopping as done
  • Delete all of my meetings for today
  • Show me the settings
  • Change the first day of the week to Sunday
  • Show week numbers
  • Turn on notifications
  • Lock the time zone
  • Change the time zone to New York
local_offer    Bixby Voice   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

How to download Bixby Voice

Galaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]

Samsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9

How to unlock PC with Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 outselling Galaxy S7

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

3

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

4

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

8

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

9

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

10

more_vertMore Pixel XL 2 rumors surface
closeThe Pixel XL 2 is slated to have an always-on display and other display features

A new series of leaks suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will feature an always-on display, while Google Assistant can be activated just by squeezing the frame when the device’s screen is off.