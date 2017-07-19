Jul 19th, 2017

While some OEMs are considering leaving the smartwatch market, the fitness tracker market seems to be heating up. Huawei has already entered this space in the past, with the Huawei Fit and is back to introduce two new fitness tracking wearables.

The two new wearables announced today were the Huawei Band 2 and Huawei Band 2 Pro, with the design for both bearing a striking resemblance to another popular fitness tracker. Regardless, the specs for these wearables are practically the same, save for a few key differences.

Both wearables feature a PMOLED display, which will obviously display all of your important information throughout the day, including workout numbers and more. Also featured is a 100mAh battery, which is capable of providing up to 21 days of power and can be recharged in just 1.5 hours.

For those swimmers out there, you’ll be happy to know that the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro are waterproof with a rating of 5 ATM. This is also great news for those runners who are worried about taking a trek on a rainy day and coming back with a fried tracker.

Speaking of running, the biggest difference between these two options is the included GPS sensor found in the Huawei Band 2 Pro. This will allow you to keep track of your various treks while being able to leave your phone behind.

While there wasn’t any specific mention of pricing or availability, it’s expected for the standard Band 2 to be priced around or below the Huawei Fit ($100), while the Band 2 Pro is likely to take on the likes of Fitbit’s heavy-hitters.

Let us know what you think about the Huawei Band 2 lineup and if you’ll be interested in picking one up for yourself once they are made available.

[PocketNow | Huawei]
