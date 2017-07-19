Google is looking to make the Editors’ Choice section at Google Play a lot better. We’d already seen them improving things last month with the introduction of Android Excellence — a section to highlight Android apps and games developed with the best practices in mind — and now we’re getting a good deal more curated lists of apps and games.
The Editors’ Choice page on Google Play will see a redesign on mobile and web as a result. Here are some of the new pages you can expect to find there:
Apps
- Go Face-to-Face With These Video Calling Apps
- Map It Out: Navigate Anywhere With These 5 Apps
- Get Motivated With These 5 Fitness Apps
- Oh, Snap: 5 Photo Editing Apps to Make Your Pics Pop
- Talk the Talk With These Language Learning Apps
- Make a Deal: 5 Apps for Buying & Selling Used Goods
- Track Your Spending With These 5 Budgeting Apps
Games
- Puzzle Games to Test Your Logic
- Get There Fast With These Great Runner Games
- 5 Role-Playing Games for the Hero in You
- Pedal to the Metal: 5 Awesome Racing Games
- 5 Arcade Games to Perfect Your Twitch Skills
- Challenge Your Intellect With These Simulation Games
- Winning Sports Games to Enjoy Any Season
You should see the change go live soon if you are in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. Those in other countries are in for a bit longer of a wait.
Of course, if that’s not enough, don’t forget that we have plenty of suggestions for great apps and games of our own, including our weekly rundown of all the best new apps.
[via Google]