Jul 19th, 2017

Google is looking to make the Editors’ Choice section at Google Play a lot better. We’d already seen them improving things last month with the introduction of Android Excellence — a section to highlight Android apps and games developed with the best practices in mind — and now we’re getting a good deal more curated lists of apps and games.

The Editors’ Choice page on Google Play will see a redesign on mobile and web as a result. Here are some of the new pages you can expect to find there:

Apps

Games

You should see the change go live soon if you are in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. Those in other countries are in for a bit longer of a wait.

Of course, if that’s not enough, don’t forget that we have plenty of suggestions for great apps and games of our own, including our weekly rundown of all the best new apps.

[via Google]
Google Play   Google Play Store  

