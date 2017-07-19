Jul 19th, 2017

Samsung talked a lot about Bixby when they announced the Samsung Galaxy S8, but it wasn’t ready for prime time when the phone launched. For the last few months we’ve been using a half-baked version of Bixby. Samsung has been slowly rolling out the Voice functionality and now it’s finally widely available. It’s super easy to get it.

Download Bixby Voice

If you have a Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, or Verizon, the update is available right now.

  1. Press the Bixby button
  2. An update will pop up. Tap UPDATE
  3. The update will install
  4. When finished, tap NEXT and choose your language
  5. Tap CONFIRM
  6. Agree to the terms and conditions and press NEXT

Once everything is completed, you can use Bixby Voice by long-pressing the Bixby button on the side of the phone or saying “Hi Bixby” from any screen. Bixby will show you a bunch of voice command examples of when you launch the Voice feature for the first time.
local_offer    Bixby   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]

Samsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9

How to unlock PC with Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 outselling Galaxy S7

Samsung Pay adds PayPal support

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

3

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

4

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

7

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

8

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

9

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

10

more_vertMore Pixel XL 2 rumors surface
closeThe Pixel XL 2 is slated to have an always-on display and other display features

A new series of leaks suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will feature an always-on display, while Google Assistant can be activated just by squeezing the frame when the device’s screen is off.