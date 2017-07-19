Jul 19th, 2017

 

Bixby Voice is officially rolling out to users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the U.S. There’s a ton of voice commands you can use. Seriously, there is A LOT of stuff Bixby can do. All of the typical voice assistant stuff is there. Like asking for the current temperature, celebrity ages, simple math equations, and conversations, setting reminders, etc. But Bixby is much more than that.

The difference between Bixby and Google Assistant or Siri is that Bixby can actually interact with your phone. You can ask it to do pretty much anything you can do. Bixby can even scroll up and down for you. It’s like watching a ghost use your phone. Everything moves on the screen as if a person is interacting with it. Try a few of these example commands below to get an idea of what Bixby can do.

Check out the full list of commands to see just how much Bixby can do!

Open Contacts and create a new contact as David with the number 123-4567

Open Camera and record a video

Open Google Play Music and Play my thumbs up playlist

Open Pandora and play the Today’s Hits station

Read the latest notification

Open Uber and get me an Uber to the airport

Open email and search for emails from David

Open Gmail and compose email for David with subject Meeting Tomorrow

Open Facebook and post a recent picture

Open Instagram and post the most recent picture I took with the caption Party Time

Open WhatsApp and send message that I am late to David

Open my files and find doc files

Open Google Play Store and search for Samsung Pay

Open Gallery and find pictures taken in New York

Open YouTube and show my subscription page
local_offer    Bixby Voice   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

List of Bixby Voice commands

How to download Bixby Voice

Galaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]

Samsung reportedly using same Galaxy S8 display for the Galaxy S9

How to unlock PC with Galaxy S8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

2

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

3

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

4

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8: 3 months later [REVIEW]
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: 3 months later

It’s been 3 months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched. Those still on the fence about the phone might be asking yourselves how the phone has held up this entire (especially against competition like the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5). Let’s find out.

8

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

9

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

10

more_vertMore Pixel XL 2 rumors surface
closeThe Pixel XL 2 is slated to have an always-on display and other display features

A new series of leaks suggests that the Pixel XL 2 will feature an always-on display, while Google Assistant can be activated just by squeezing the frame when the device’s screen is off.