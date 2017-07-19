Bixby Voice is officially rolling out to users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the U.S. There’s a ton of voice commands you can use. Seriously, there is A LOT of stuff Bixby can do. All of the typical voice assistant stuff is there. Like asking for the current temperature, celebrity ages, simple math equations, and conversations, setting reminders, etc. But Bixby is much more than that.

The difference between Bixby and Google Assistant or Siri is that Bixby can actually interact with your phone. You can ask it to do pretty much anything you can do. Bixby can even scroll up and down for you. It’s like watching a ghost use your phone. Everything moves on the screen as if a person is interacting with it. Try a few of these example commands below to get an idea of what Bixby can do.

Check out the full list of commands to see just how much Bixby can do!