Bixby Voice is officially rolling out to users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the U.S. There’s a ton of voice commands you can use. Seriously, there is A LOT of stuff Bixby can do. All of the typical voice assistant stuff is there. Like asking for the current temperature, celebrity ages, simple math equations, and conversations, setting reminders, etc. But Bixby is much more than that.
The difference between Bixby and Google Assistant or Siri is that Bixby can actually interact with your phone. You can ask it to do pretty much anything you can do. Bixby can even scroll up and down for you. It’s like watching a ghost use your phone. Everything moves on the screen as if a person is interacting with it. Try a few of these example commands below to get an idea of what Bixby can do.
Check out the full list of commands to see just how much Bixby can do!
Open Contacts and create a new contact as David with the number 123-4567
Open Camera and record a video
Open Google Play Music and Play my thumbs up playlist
Open Pandora and play the Today’s Hits station
Read the latest notification
Open Uber and get me an Uber to the airport
Open email and search for emails from David
Open Gmail and compose email for David with subject Meeting Tomorrow
Open Facebook and post a recent picture
Open Instagram and post the most recent picture I took with the caption Party Time
Open WhatsApp and send message that I am late to David
Open my files and find doc files
Open Google Play Store and search for Samsung Pay
Open Gallery and find pictures taken in New York
Open YouTube and show my subscription page