Jul 18th, 2017

Every year Android manufacturers have pushed the size of their displays to the absolute limit, going as far as creating handsets like the Nexus 6 with its 6-inch display. Samsung generally liked to hover around the 5-inch mark, with this year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ carrying not only the biggest displays they’ve ever put on a flagship, but some of the biggest displays on the market.

Thanks to Samsung’s “Infinity Display,” the larger sized displays actually didn’t have much impact on the usability of the phone, with the super small bezels translating to an overall smaller form factor when compared against handsets of similar sized displays.

While the curved part of the display is still an issue for me, most folks didn’t have a problem with the aspect ratio or small bezels. For many, it’s what they love about them. If you were wondering what Samsung could be planning for next year’s follow up — the Samsung Galaxy S9 — it seems we may have already have a few new details.

According The Korea Herald’s unnamed sources, Samsung has already put in the orders for the Galaxy S9 and S9+’s displays and they’re exactly the same panels used in the S8/S8+. That means you can expect the same 5.8 and 6.2-inch sizes, small bezels, aspect ratio, and general shape as this year’s models.

But there could be some changes. Mainly the fingerprint reader under the display — that was rumored for the S8 — may finally be up and running in time for the Galaxy S9, so that’s definitely something to look forward to. Anyone who’s ever used the Galaxy S8 knows the fingerprint reader (both performance and placement) is absolutely awful.
