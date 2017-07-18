OnePlus just isn’t having a good time with the OnePlus 5 . After a much-hyped release that disappointed hardcore fans and techies alike with its poor low-light camera performance and cheating benchmark scores, the phone’s problems can’t seem to stop getting press.

First was the jelly screen issue, which turned out to be a problem because OnePlus mounted the AMOLED display upside down. Then it was discovered that when held in a certain orientation, the phone’s recorded stereo sound is backwards, not following the screen orientation flip. Now a new problem has surfaced that appears to prevent OnePlus 5 owners from dialing emergency numbers like 911 or 999.

The problem was first discovered by a redditor who posted the above video to his Facebook page to illustrate the problem. Since then, several people from different countries around the world have chimed in to say that they see the same behavior on their devices.

TheNextWeb reached out to OnePlus to see if they have a comment on this issue and they responded by saying:

“We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue. We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net.”

So OnePlus is aware of the issue. If you have a OnePlus 5 and you want to test whether you can perform an emergency call in your region, it’s recommended you call the police station in your area and set up a test call first.

Since the issue developed, some users on reddit are suggesting this issue may be AOSP-related and not exclusive to the OnePlus 5.

Most of the issues seem to be isolated to the US and the UK with dialing 911 and 999 respectively.