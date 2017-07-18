Jul 18th, 2017

Today Snapchat rolled out a new Tint Brush feature to their Android app. The feature is basically a Photoshop-esque color tool that allows you to select objects in your photos and change their colors in fun ways.

Whether it’s a t-shirt, faces, or even the sky, it’s a great way to get creative with your Snaps and show them off with friends. Best part is you can even use the tool on photos you’ve already saved in your Memories, so make sure you go back and touch up some of your favorites using the new feature.

How to use Snapchat’s new Tint Brush color tool:

  1. Open the Snapchat app
  2. Take a photo
  3. Tap on the scissor icon
  4. Tap the paintbrush icon
  5. Draw around the object you want to color
  6. Use the color slider to change the color and tap different sections to add splashes of color
  7. Tap on the scissors again to close the menu
  8. Tap down arrow to save to your Memories, + sign to add directly to your story, or the blue arrow to send the photo to Stories, Recents, Groups, or directly to specific users

The updated app was pushed out today for both Android and iOS users, although iOS users gained access to multi-Snap, 10 second video clips you can combine to make a single 1-minute video.

Snapchat says they’re hard at work on bringing the feature to Android devices, although they wouldn’t commit to specific time. Don’t worry, we’ll let you know as soon as it rolls out at a later date.

