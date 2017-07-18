Jul 18th, 2017

Samsung devices have a pretty predictable release cycle. Every Spring we expect to see a new Galaxy S and every fall we expect to see a new Galaxy Note. Still, we never know for sure until it’s confirmed. We can look forward to the same for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The president of the mobile division told Taiwanese press that they are currently targeting an Unpacked event at the end of August. If Samsung is able to keep that target, he also said the phone should start launching in early September. A second wave will launch in October.

This lines up exactly with the release schedule for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year. Fall means new Note phones. Hopefully, this year won’t be a disaster like the last Note.

[via PocketNow]
local_offer    Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Leaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+

The Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance

Galaxy Note 8 rumored to launch August 23

New Galaxy Note 8 leak

New Galaxy Note 8 renders appear

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertLeaked Galaxy Note 8 glass panel vs S8+
closeThis is what the Galaxy Note 8 display could look like next to the S8+

If you were curious to see how the Galaxy Note 8 display could look when compared against the S8+, a leaked glass panel is providing some insight.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

7

more_vertCheck out this beautiful Pixel XL 2 concept video
closeThe Pixel XL 2 could turn out to be absolutely gorgeous [VIDEO]

A new concept video has been published which shows off the upcoming Pixel XL 2 based on the initial renders provided by Android Police.

8

more_vertNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone
closeNokia 8 rumored to be a flagship-tier phone

A new report from China suggests the Nokia 8 will be the flagship phone this year. Previous rumors suggested it would be the Nokia 9.

9

more_vertDEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon
closeIf you hurry, you can pick up the Galaxy S8 for $575, S8+ for $675 [DEALS]

If you hurry, you can score a pretty nice deal on the Galaxy S8. Groupon is currently offering the phone for $575, or $675 for the S8+. Not bad.

10

more_vertNew renders show off the LG V30
closeLG is looking to play it safe with the LG V30

A new render video has been published which shows off the LG V30 and its all-new design. The device is expected to ditch the secondary display and become a more refined version of the LG G6.