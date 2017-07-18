Samsung devices have a pretty predictable release cycle. Every Spring we expect to see a new Galaxy S and every fall we expect to see a new Galaxy Note. Still, we never know for sure until it’s confirmed. We can look forward to the same for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 .

The president of the mobile division told Taiwanese press that they are currently targeting an Unpacked event at the end of August. If Samsung is able to keep that target, he also said the phone should start launching in early September. A second wave will launch in October.

This lines up exactly with the release schedule for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year. Fall means new Note phones. Hopefully, this year won’t be a disaster like the last Note.

[via PocketNow]