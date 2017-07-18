Security cameras are becoming increasingly popular nowadays as prices drop and the practicality of them become more appealing to consumers. There are a lot of different variations of security cameras on the market and choosing one — especially one that won’t break the bank — is always a challenge. So, if you’re in the market for a security camera setup, you’ll want to check out this latest deal from Amazon.

For a short period of time Annke has reduced their 8 channel, 1080p security camera setup from $219.99 down to $109.99 and using code ‘B00ZW63E‘ the price drops to $80.29. The package comes with 4 cameras, each one having a crisp 1080p image resolution and also a system to input your audio, video and much more. Setup is easy, requiring you scan the QR code to connect to a network. Inside the Android or iOS app you are able to control playback, record from the cameras remotely and also activate instant motion which will email you with screenshots if any activity has been suspected.

This system is great for those that want something to monitor outside/inside the house or even your office thanks to being able to remotely check in at any time. A great feature in my opinion. If you are interested then be sure to check out the Annke 8ch HD-TVI 1080p Surveillance DVR Recorder w/ 4x 1MP Cameras by clicking the link down below.