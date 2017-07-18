Earlier today, the Snapchat app was updated to include a fun new Tint Brush tool for users, but that wasn’t the only new development for Snapchat addicts to play around with.

Snapchat Spectacles — the perfect pair of smart sunglasses for a generation obsessed with documenting every minute of their life — are now officially available from the one of the world’s largest online marketplaces: Amazon.

They’re available for the usual $130 asking price (same price as if you bought them directly from the Spectacles website) and come in Black, Coral, and Teal. The difference is now you can take advantage of Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping, where as the Spectacles website takes 5 to 10 business days to deliver.

Initially, Snapchat Spectacles were only available from vending machines that would pop up across different places in the US, before finding a permanent home in NYC and LA. Back in February, Snap Inc began selling them online, but only directly through them.

We’ve covered all the ins and outs of Spectacles in our how-to post and in depth hands-on with the smart glasses. For those that would rather use Spectacles with prescription lenses, you can do that too as detailed in our post here. Want to know the worst thing about Snapchat Spectacles? Here are the 10 worst things about Spectacles.