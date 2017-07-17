Sprint has announced a new upgrade program called “Sprint Flex.” As the name implies, this program is intended to be flexible for users. You can upgrade your phone yearly or at 18 months. It also has multiple methods for paying off the full price.

First, you pick out a phone and pay a monthly lease. Just like leasing a car, you don’t technically own the phone. You can then upgrade at your own speed. The iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones have a special program that allows you upgrade with every new release.

Every other phone requires a $5 per month fee to be able to upgrade every year. After 18 months, no matter what, you can trade in for a new phone. But if you don’t want a new phone, you can keep paying for it until it has been paid off. Then it’s yours forever. Learn more about this new program here.