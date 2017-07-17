We’ve seen our fair share of leaks these past weeks cluing us in on a pair of new Nokia handsets coming around the bend. The Nokia 8 and 9 were two such devices rumored to be carrying top tier specs, while keeping Nokia’s all too familiar design language intact.

Manufactured by HMD Global who’s currently licensing the Nokia name, the 8 was said to be the company’s true flagship, rumored to be carrying a 5.3-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, dual 13MP Zeiss cameras, and running on Android 7.1.1. Pretty much standard for a 2017 flagship.

While recent leaks suggested both the Nokia 8 and 9 would come equipped with extremely small bezels, a new leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) is showing a more traditional design, i.e., super thicc bezels. It’s a tab bit disappointing as the phone looks horribly dated now when compared against the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8 . At least some of that bezel is being put to use, where capacitive buttons will be used for navigation.

However your feelings on the Nokia 8’s design, just don’t go expecting an affordable price tag. A retailer in Europe recently listed the phone (TA-1004) for €589, which roughly translates to about $675. Colors included a blue model, steel, gold/blue, and gold/copper varieties. It’s being said HMD could finally make the Nokia 8 official on July 31st.

VentureBeat | Winfuture.de | via Twitter