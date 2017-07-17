Jul 17th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has received a lot of praise since it was launched. How does all that praise translate into sales? The Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus were reportedly selling better than the Samsung Galaxy S7 back in May. Samsung has now confirmed those reports.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S8 is outselling the Galaxy S7 by 15% when comparing the same time periods. The last report claimed it only took 37 days for one million sales in South Korea. Last year, it took 74 days for both models of the Samsung Galaxy S7 to hit one million. It seems that everything is going well for the GS8.

Are you surprised by the quick success of the Galaxy S8? Do you own one of the Galaxy S8 models?

[via SamMobile]
