Not everyone can afford (or wants) a super expensive flagship phone. Sometimes you just want something cheap and simple. The ZTE Blade Spark is exactly that. It costs just $99 on AT&T Prepaid.

As you would expect from a $99 phone, the specs are nothing to get excited about, but it does have something you don’t usually see in the bargain bin. The Spark has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which is really nice for this price range. Other specs include a 5.5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 13MP camera, 3,140 mAh battery, and Android 7.0.

The ZTE Blade Spark requires a prepaid plan from AT&T. You can order the phone today from AT&T’s website. Anyone picking up this phone?