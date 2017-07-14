The internet is all aboard the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hype train. Leaks, renders, concepts and all sorts of other info has been pouring out of the woodwork as we approach the phone’s inevitable reveal (likely this September at IFA in Berlin).

Today, a Samsung fan account on Twitter posted a photo of what they claim is a glass display from the upcoming Note 8. It’s right along side the Galaxy S8+ giving us a good comparison of the subtle differences in size and shape. It’s definitely a lot more boxy and you’ll notice it doesn’t have the drastically curved corners like on the S8. It’s not bad by any means, but the design may not look too drastically different from last year’s Galaxy Note 7.

It’ll be interesting to see what Samsung has planned for the Note 8. We expect the usually under-the-hood changes — updated processor, RAM/storage increases — as well as any surprises

via Twitter