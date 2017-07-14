Jul 14th, 2017

The internet is all aboard the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 hype train. Leaks, renders, concepts and all sorts of other info has been pouring out of the woodwork as we approach the phone’s inevitable reveal (likely this September at IFA in Berlin).

Today, a Samsung fan account on Twitter posted a photo of what they claim is a glass display from the upcoming Note 8. It’s right along side the Galaxy S8+ giving us a good comparison of the subtle differences in size and shape. It’s definitely a lot more boxy and you’ll notice it doesn’t have the drastically curved corners like on the S8. It’s not bad by any means, but the design may not look too drastically different from last year’s Galaxy Note 7.

It’ll be interesting to see what Samsung has planned for the Note 8. We expect the usually under-the-hood changes — updated processor, RAM/storage increases — as well as any surprises

via Twitter
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy Note 8  Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Bixby Voice in the US rumored next week

DEAL: Galaxy S8 only $575 on Groupon

The Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance

Bixby remapping working again

DEAL: Galaxy S8 Battery Case for $29.99

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

5

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

6

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

7

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

8

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

9

more_vertShare your favorite apps!
closeWhat’s your favorite new Android app? [DISCUSS]

The Google Play store is filled with tons of well-known essential apps (See: 100 Best Apps) but it’s not always easy to find brand spanking new apps and games to tickle your fancy. Let’s help each other out!

10

more_vertSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps AGAIN
closeSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps yet again in latest software update on T-Mobile

When developers found out a way to remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, Samsung blocked it. After creating a workaround, Samsung is up to their old tricks and now that’s been blocked too. Well, only on the T-Mobile variant of the phone.