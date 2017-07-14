Jul 14th, 2017

Earlier this week, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming Pixel XL 2, thanks to our friends at Android Police. The render below shows us a redesign is in order, with an almost bezel-less design to take the much of the attention.

In addition to the render provided above, it was also revealed that the device is expected to feature a squeezable frame, similar to that of the HTC U11. This will allow for the device to easily access and interact with Google Assistant.

A new series of leaks from XDA Developers not only confirms that the Pixel XL 2 will feature a squeezable display, you will also be able to use this shortcut regardless of the screen being turned on or off. In addition to being able to access Google Assistant just by squeezing the frame, the Pixel XL 2 will also feature an always-on display, similar to that found on the Galaxy S8 or LG G6.

We’re still learning more and more about the Pixel XL 2, but hopefully, we’ll be able to get a better idea of what’s to come as we get closer to launch. Let us know what you think about the Pixel XL 2 and if you’re ready to welcome a squeezable frame on your device.
local_offer    Google   Pixel   Pixel 2   Pixel XL 2  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 XL rumors reveal design

Allo for the web is coming soon

Google working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

Pixel owners can't install the July security updates

Deal: Verizon Pixel for $15 per month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

5

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

9

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.