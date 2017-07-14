Earlier this week, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming Pixel XL 2, thanks to our friends at Android Police. The render below shows us a redesign is in order, with an almost bezel-less design to take the much of the attention.

In addition to the render provided above, it was also revealed that the device is expected to feature a squeezable frame, similar to that of the HTC U11 . This will allow for the device to easily access and interact with Google Assistant.

A new series of leaks from XDA Developers not only confirms that the Pixel XL 2 will feature a squeezable display, you will also be able to use this shortcut regardless of the screen being turned on or off. In addition to being able to access Google Assistant just by squeezing the frame, the Pixel XL 2 will also feature an always-on display, similar to that found on the Galaxy S8 or LG G6 .

We’re still learning more and more about the Pixel XL 2, but hopefully, we’ll be able to get a better idea of what’s to come as we get closer to launch. Let us know what you think about the Pixel XL 2 and if you’re ready to welcome a squeezable frame on your device.