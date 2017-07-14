Jul 14th, 2017

Motorola announced a couple new Moto Mods alongside the Moto Z2 Play back in June. One of the more useful Mods was a Style Shell with wireless charging built in. The regular Style Shells are just a way to add a different color or pattern to the phone, but this Mod does that and wireless charging.

Wireless charging always seemed like an obvious choice for a Moto Mod, but we didn’t get any with the first generation. The “Moto Style Shell + Wireless Charging” (that’s the official name) is available now for $39.99. The shell works with Qi and PMA charging pads and supports up to 10W charging. It comes in four colors and only adds 3.25mm of thickness.

This shell fits any of the devices in the Moto Z family that support Moto Mods. Head on over to Motorola’s website to grab one of these shells for your phone. At the time of writing this article, only the floral pattern is available.
local_offer    Moto Mods   wireless charging  

