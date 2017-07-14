Jul 14th, 2017

The Honor 9 was launched in the early part of last month, and the device is seemingly selling extremely well. However, Huawei’s sub-brand is planning to make another variant available starting next week.

At launch, the Honor 9 came in three different color options, and another variant is coming on July 18th. A new invitation has been making its rounds which confirms that the new Midnight Black color will be made available next week.

As you would expect, there are no other changes coming to this device, as you will still have the same spec sheet as the other variants. Pricing for the Midnight Black Honor 9 will start at $339 for the 4GB/64GB variant, ranging all the way to $442 for the 6GB/128GB model.

Personally, I’m still biased towards the Blue version of the Honor 9, but the new Midnight Black does look absolutely gorgeous. Here’s to hoping that Huawei and Honor eventually bring the Honor 9 to the States, but I’m not getting my hopes up yet.

