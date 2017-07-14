Google has announced that New Release Radio is opening up to everyone after a brief testing period with Samsung users. New Release Radio is a special station for both free and paid listeners comprised of the newest tracks from the last 2 weeks.

Google’s machine learning algorithm will tailor the tracks chosen based on your listening habits and tastes, so if you happen to be a hip-hop head, you’ll mainly hear the newest tracks from that corner of the music realm.

This is yet another great discovery tool for folks who like finding new music on a daily basis, and it can only make Google Play Music even sweeter than it already is. Head on over and get the app if you haven’t already been jamming.

[via Google]