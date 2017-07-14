Jul 14th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper

Chrooma Float is a live wallpaper that adds motion to material design. It uses the same shapes and colors we often see in material design wallpapers and adds depth and movement. You can choose the shapes and color schemes. The wallpaper can change every time you go home or however often you would like.

DOWNLOAD: Chrooma Float

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. PowerLine

PowerLine puts smart indicators in your status bar or above the nav bar. The indicators can show battery, CPU, memory, WiFi, and even “phone addiction.” The indicators are always visible, no matter what you’re doing. If you always need to see what’s happening on your phone, this is a nifty little app.

DOWNLOAD: PowerLine

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

3. Golden Hour

Did you know there are special names for the different stages of the sunset? The “Golden Hour” is considered by many photographers to be the best lighting in the day. The Golden Hour app helps you find that time, along with sunset and the other stages. You can see the start time and duration for your location.

DOWNLOAD: Golden Hour

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. Racey Rockets

Racey Rocket is a high-speed racer where you can boost, slide, and bounce your way around challenging tracks for the best time. Use ultra-satisfying controls to guide a speeding spacecraft through tight circuits and battle for the fastest times in the world.

DOWNLOAD: Racey Rockets

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: Unreleased
  • Installs: 10,000 – 05,000

5. Zink Colors

Zink Colors is a color matching puzzle game. Each level has color drops and targets. The goal is to get the color drop to the matching target by moving all drops in the same direction at the same time. Sometimes you have to mix colors to match the targets. It’s clever, slow, addictive logic puzzling.

DOWNLOAD: Zink Colors

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

4

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

5

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

6

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

7

more_vertKFC releases limited edition Android phone
closeThis is KFC’s new Android phone [VIDEO]

KFC is no stranger to launching, weird, zany, and occasionally brilliant promos disguised as tech products in China. Now they’re teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone in China and it actually doesn’t look half bad.

8

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 may have just made an appearance
closeSamsung may have just accidentally tipped the Galaxy Note 8s design

The Samsung Exynos account tweeted an image of an unknown device render, leaving many wondering if this was our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, there are too many questions to confirm this is the real deal.

9

more_vertShare your favorite apps!
closeWhat’s your favorite new Android app? [DISCUSS]

The Google Play store is filled with tons of well-known essential apps (See: 100 Best Apps) but it’s not always easy to find brand spanking new apps and games to tickle your fancy. Let’s help each other out!

10

more_vertSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps AGAIN
closeSamsung blocks Galaxy S8 Bixby remapping apps yet again in latest software update on T-Mobile

When developers found out a way to remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, Samsung blocked it. After creating a workaround, Samsung is up to their old tricks and now that’s been blocked too. Well, only on the T-Mobile variant of the phone.