Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper

Chrooma Float is a live wallpaper that adds motion to material design. It uses the same shapes and colors we often see in material design wallpapers and adds depth and movement. You can choose the shapes and color schemes. The wallpaper can change every time you go home or however often you would like.

DOWNLOAD: Chrooma Float Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. PowerLine

PowerLine puts smart indicators in your status bar or above the nav bar. The indicators can show battery, CPU, memory, WiFi, and even “phone addiction.” The indicators are always visible, no matter what you’re doing. If you always need to see what’s happening on your phone, this is a nifty little app.

DOWNLOAD: PowerLine Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

3. Golden Hour

Did you know there are special names for the different stages of the sunset? The “Golden Hour” is considered by many photographers to be the best lighting in the day. The Golden Hour app helps you find that time, along with sunset and the other stages. You can see the start time and duration for your location.

DOWNLOAD: Golden Hour Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. Racey Rockets

Racey Rocket is a high-speed racer where you can boost, slide, and bounce your way around challenging tracks for the best time. Use ultra-satisfying controls to guide a speeding spacecraft through tight circuits and battle for the fastest times in the world.

DOWNLOAD: Racey Rockets Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 10,000 – 05,000

5. Zink Colors

Zink Colors is a color matching puzzle game. Each level has color drops and targets. The goal is to get the color drop to the matching target by moving all drops in the same direction at the same time. Sometimes you have to mix colors to match the targets. It’s clever, slow, addictive logic puzzling.

DOWNLOAD: Zink Colors Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!