If you hurry, you can snag a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. Both of the phones can be found on Groupon right now, the Galaxy S8 for $575 or the S8+ for $675. Not a bad deal considering this is for the unlocked 64GB model of the phone that supports both GSM (T-Mobile, AT&T) and CDMA networks (Verizon, Sprint).

The phones are brand new — not refurbished — and include a 1-year warranty from Samsung, 2-day shipping, and free returns. The deal is only good for the next 5 days, so while you may have a little bit of time to act, there’s no telling how much longer stock will hold up.

If you’re on the fence about picking up the S8, we have a ton of material for you to browse through. For a sort of mini-review, we have the 10 Best and Worst Things About the Galaxy S8 and if you have a little more time on your hands, you can check out our full Galaxy S8 review here.