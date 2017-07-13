Jul 13th, 2017

The rumors and leaks for the Galaxy Note 8 are starting to ramp up, as we now know that the device is likely to be unveiled at an event in New York next month. We have also seen various leaks of the design which suggest that the Infinity Display will be featured on the device.

However, while we’re still learning more about the Note 8, the Samsung Exynos Twitter account may have given us a pretty good look at what the Note 8 will look like. While advertising the new Samsung Exynos 8895 processor which powers the international Galaxy S8 lineup, an unknown device was used to drive the point home.

The first thought could be that this is the Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung just made a rather large mistake, but there are a couple of things to consider here. First, and foremost, the tweet is still live, which automatically suggests that this is just a render provided by an artist. Second of all, there are NO buttons on the right side of this device, whereas the Galaxy S8 features the power button.

So unless Samsung is planning something even more innovative than what was brought to the market with the S8 lineup, this is probably nothing to freak out about. However, this render does provide a pretty good idea of what could be coming with the Note 8.

Let us know what you think about this and if this really is the Note 8 render, or nothing more than air.

[SamMobile]
Samsung   Samsung Exynos   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

