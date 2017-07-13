Jul 13th, 2017

Pokemon GO is celebrating its first anniversary with a handful of events taking place around the globe. Niantic hasn’t been shy about their plans to have “events” take place in Pokemon GO, but up until now nobody was sure (not even Niantic) exactly how they’d work.

Detailing the events on their official Pokemon GO updates page, Niantic says that over the course of the next few moths, users can look forward to events taking place all of the world, the first of which will take place Saturday, July 22 in Grant Park, Chicago. Not local to Chicago? Niantic promises that all users will be able to participate in global challenge with those at the Chicago event, where you’ll have the opportunity to unlock some pretty nice rewards from the event.

So what’s the Chicago event all about? Well, apparently there will be three Challenge Windows in which anyone can participate in alongside fellow users in Chicago. Those in Grant Park will have to unlock perks for everyone by catching specific types of Pokemon, with each type tied to a specific perk. Reduced egg hatches and Stardust bonuses are just a few of the perks that will be available.

Those outside of Chicago will have to catch as many Pokemon as possible during the Challenge Windows to extend the duration of the perks unlocked and if worldwide users catch enough Pokemon, a special mystery challenge will be revealed locally in Grant Park. Once completed, the extra-special bonus will be unlocked for everyone around the world. So it’s definitely the more, the merrier.

But wait — there’s more…

Looking ahead, Niantic will holding Safari Zone Events in Europe at select Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers during the months of August and September. During this time, users will be able to catch a wider range of Pokemon — some that have never before been seen in Europe — as well as participate in special Raid Boss battles. The dates are as follows:

August 5, 2017

  • Fisketorvet—Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Centrum Cerny Most—Prague, Czech Republic

August 12, 2017

  • Mall of Scandinavia—Stockholm, Sweden
  • Stadshart Amstelveen—Amstelveen, The Netherlands

September 16, 2017

  • CentrO—Oberhausen, Germany
  • Les Quatre Temps—Paris, France
  • La Maquinista—Barcelona, Spain

There’s also a special Pikachu Outbreak event taking place in Yokohama, Japan, from August 9–15th. The event will have a special “Pokémon GO experience,” although details about exactly what that entails wasn’t revealed.

Those looking to stay up to date with all the Pokemon GO events can visit their new Events page here.
local_offer    niantic labs   Pokemon Go  

stars Further Reading

Pokemon GO's new Gym battles and Boss Raids revealed

Pokemon Go passes 750 million downloads

Did Pokemon GO make you more healthy?

Pokemon GO Summer update

Pokemon GO gets new anti-cheat measures

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

9

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

10

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.