Tech heads around the globe have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nokia to the realm of Android, with a little help from HMD Global along the way. For months now we’ve been hearing rumors about the Nokia 9, which is said to be the flagship specced phone that everyone wants to see. With speedy updates, stock Android, and flagship specs, the Nokia brand could be a Nexus successor.

Now, new reports out of China suggest that the Nokia 8 will be the company’s flagship this year, instead of the Nokia 9 we’ve seen so often rumored. The report comes from Chinese site CNMO and features some marketing materials that appear to showcase the Nokia 8 in full glory with a nearly bezel-less design. Check out the pics below.

As for the specs on this thing, rumors suggest the phone will feature a 5.3″ 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and with 4/6/8GB RAM variants available in different regions. The base model of the phone will come with 64GB of storage and will offer a microSD card for expandable storage. A dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor are also expected on the device.

Are you eager to see what HMD Global has been cooking up with the Nokia brand? The Nokia 6 was updated with July security updates before Google rolled them out for Pixel and Nexus devices, so if they manage to keep up that track record this could become the go-to manufacturer for speedy updates outside of Google’s influence.