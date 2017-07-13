Jul 13th, 2017

Tech heads around the globe have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nokia to the realm of Android, with a little help from HMD Global along the way. For months now we’ve been hearing rumors about the Nokia 9, which is said to be the flagship specced phone that everyone wants to see. With speedy updates, stock Android, and flagship specs, the Nokia brand could be a Nexus successor.

Now, new reports out of China suggest that the Nokia 8 will be the company’s flagship this year, instead of the Nokia 9 we’ve seen so often rumored. The report comes from Chinese site CNMO and features some marketing materials that appear to showcase the Nokia 8 in full glory with a nearly bezel-less design. Check out the pics below.

As for the specs on this thing, rumors suggest the phone will feature a 5.3″ 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and with 4/6/8GB RAM variants available in different regions. The base model of the phone will come with 64GB of storage and will offer a microSD card for expandable storage. A dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor are also expected on the device.

Are you eager to see what HMD Global has been cooking up with the Nokia brand? The Nokia 6 was updated with July security updates before Google rolled them out for Pixel and Nexus devices, so if they manage to keep up that track record this could become the go-to manufacturer for speedy updates outside of Google’s influence.

local_offer    hmd global   Nokia   Nokia 8  

Popular this Week

1

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

New Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

Snapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

Best Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

Don't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

7

The Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

Old phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

9

Google working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

Bixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.