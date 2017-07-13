Motorola’s original teaser for their July 25th event mostly left us to our own devices to figure out what it was for, but anyone with a pulse on the smartphone scene could tell you it’s most likely for the Moto Z2 Force.

But if you were struggling to accept that possibility, this latest teaser makes it hard not to be a believer. Motorola says whatever they’re announcing will “shatter” our expectations, with tons of broken glass from mistreated smartphones strewn about.

That can only be a nod to the ShatterShield display technology that has been present on all of Moto’s “Force” phones to date (as well as the DROID Turbo 2). That tech makes the display virtually shatterproof, so there’s no need to worry that your world will be doomed if you happen to drop your phone.

The announcement is coming up fast, so if this is one you’ve been waiting on then mark your calendar and be sure to visit Phandroid that day as we look to bring you coverage from the event.