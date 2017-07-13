Jul 13th, 2017

As smartphones replace laptops as our go-to mobile working machines, people are finding more than ever that they need to use their phones in a variety of conditions. Some of those conditions may include in the rain or near a body of water, something that was once the most annoying nemesis of electronics.

But you’ll be glad to know that many smartphones are now waterproof, and we’re here to tell you the best ones to look out for. All of the smartphones on this list have either IP67 or IP68 water resistance, which means they can be fully submerged in water up to a certain point (and also has pretty good protection against dust, to boot). Be sure to read more about what IP ratings mean if you need a primer.

Knowing that, let’s take a look at the best waterproof phones you can buy today!

Samsung Galaxy S8

Before Samsung took charge, there hadn’t been many smartphones that came with waterproofing, but the company paved the way and they’ve been refining their product over several years now.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best waterproof phone you can buy today as a result of all that fine tuning. The phone achieves its IP68 rating without having to use protective port covers, too, so it retains its good looks and tight curves while offering added protection.

Of course, the extra bonus points come from the Galaxy S8 being an awesome phone in general. Its beautiful Infinity Display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, solid camera, and rich construction are all high points on a long list of positives.

Key Features:

  • 18.5:9 Infinity Display
  • Snapdragon 845 Chipset
  • Strong Build and Performance

Read More

LG G6

The LG G6 is LG’s first phone with waterproofing, but you couldn’t tell that by how well they were able to pull it off. The device benefits from its back to basics approach that sees LG emphasizing a high-quality user experience over gimmicks, a move which allowed them to design the phone in a way that water can’t sneak its way in.

It’s also pretty good in key areas such as its 18:9 display with curved corners, Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP cameras (which LG even built an underwater mode for), and — for North America, anyway — wireless charging.

Key Features:

  • 18:9 Display
  • Dual Cameras
  • Wireless Charging

Read More

HTC U11

HTC U11 represents the pinnacle of HTC’s efforts in the smartphone game. Its glossy construction may be polarizing and arguably lesser than the metal beasts of yore, but it excels in almost every other area, including one that HTC has historically struggled with.

We’re talking about the camera, which HTC has improved so much that it’s considered the best smartphone camera ever made. That’s a big jump from being the worst just a few short years ago.

With its IP67 rating, 5.5-inch Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera, there are very few better options.

Key Features:

  • Striking Design
  • Great Camera
  • All-Day Battery

Read More

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is probably the oldest device on this list, but it’s no less valuable for those who are looking for added protection. While it shares the IP68 trait with all the other phones presented here, you also get a phone that can withstand a lot of other different types of punishment.

We’re talking impact resistance (so you don’t have to have a heart attack if you drop it), resistance to extreme heat and cold, and more. It’s also still one of the most powerful phones on the market, a testament to Samsung’s continued belief that you don’t have to sacrifice performance for sturdiness.

Key Features:

  • Military-grade protection
  • Powerful Internals
  • Industrial Look

Read More

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium, simply put, is a ridiculous phone. It has all the goods you’d expect, including a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and even a 19MP camera that can shoot close to 1,000 frames per second.

What really sets it apart, though, is the fact that it’s the only phone on the market with a 4K display. Granted, it’ll only run in 4K mode when viewing applicable photo or video content (and scale down otherwise), but it’s still pretty cool.

Key Features:

  • 4K Display
  • 19MP Camera w/ 960fps
  • Snapdragon 835 Chipset
local_offer    Best of Phandroid   Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best To-Do List Apps

Best T-Mobile Phones July 2017

Best Email Apps for Android

Best Sprint Phones July 2017

Old phone into security camera

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

7

more_vertBixby remapping working again
closeDespite Samsung’s efforts, Bixby button remapping is working again

Samsung keeps killing the ability to remap the Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but Android users are persistent.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

9

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.

10

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.