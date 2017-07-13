As smartphones replace laptops as our go-to mobile working machines, people are finding more than ever that they need to use their phones in a variety of conditions. Some of those conditions may include in the rain or near a body of water, something that was once the most annoying nemesis of electronics.

But you’ll be glad to know that many smartphones are now waterproof, and we’re here to tell you the best ones to look out for. All of the smartphones on this list have either IP67 or IP68 water resistance, which means they can be fully submerged in water up to a certain point (and also has pretty good protection against dust, to boot). Be sure to read more about what IP ratings mean if you need a primer.

Knowing that, let’s take a look at the best waterproof phones you can buy today!

Before Samsung took charge, there hadn’t been many smartphones that came with waterproofing, but the company paved the way and they’ve been refining their product over several years now.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best waterproof phone you can buy today as a result of all that fine tuning. The phone achieves its IP68 rating without having to use protective port covers, too, so it retains its good looks and tight curves while offering added protection.

Of course, the extra bonus points come from the Galaxy S8 being an awesome phone in general. Its beautiful Infinity Display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, solid camera, and rich construction are all high points on a long list of positives.

The LG G6 is LG’s first phone with waterproofing, but you couldn’t tell that by how well they were able to pull it off. The device benefits from its back to basics approach that sees LG emphasizing a high-quality user experience over gimmicks, a move which allowed them to design the phone in a way that water can’t sneak its way in.

It’s also pretty good in key areas such as its 18:9 display with curved corners, Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP cameras (which LG even built an underwater mode for), and — for North America, anyway — wireless charging.

HTC U11 represents the pinnacle of HTC’s efforts in the smartphone game. Its glossy construction may be polarizing and arguably lesser than the metal beasts of yore, but it excels in almost every other area, including one that HTC has historically struggled with.

We’re talking about the camera, which HTC has improved so much that it’s considered the best smartphone camera ever made. That’s a big jump from being the worst just a few short years ago.

With its IP67 rating, 5.5-inch Quad HD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera, there are very few better options.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is probably the oldest device on this list, but it’s no less valuable for those who are looking for added protection. While it shares the IP68 trait with all the other phones presented here, you also get a phone that can withstand a lot of other different types of punishment.

We’re talking impact resistance (so you don’t have to have a heart attack if you drop it), resistance to extreme heat and cold, and more. It’s also still one of the most powerful phones on the market, a testament to Samsung’s continued belief that you don’t have to sacrifice performance for sturdiness.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium, simply put, is a ridiculous phone. It has all the goods you’d expect, including a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and even a 19MP camera that can shoot close to 1,000 frames per second.

What really sets it apart, though, is the fact that it’s the only phone on the market with a 4K display. Granted, it’ll only run in 4K mode when viewing applicable photo or video content (and scale down otherwise), but it’s still pretty cool.