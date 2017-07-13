Amazon Alexa is more powerful than Google Home in many ways, but there was one area where Home had an edge. If you have a Chromecast hooked up to your TV, Google Home can play stuff on the TV for you. Simply say “play Captain America in the living room TV.” Amazon also has T devices, but Alexa couldn’t talk to them. Until now.

A software update is rolling out to Fire TV devices that allow you to control the TV from another Alexa-enabled device. The same commands that worked on the remote for the Fire TV can now be used anywhere. Can’t find the remote in the cushions? Just say “Alexa, pause the TV” and your Echo will do it for you. We live in the future.

