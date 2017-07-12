Can’t say we ever thought we’d see the day KFC would release an Android phone but then again, we also didn’t think they’d make a serving tray with built-in Bluetooth keyboard, a photo printing bucket, or a take-out box that also charges your smartphone.

The fast food chain is teaming up with Huawei to release a limited edition KFC Huawei 7 Plus in China. The promo is to help celebrate KFC’s 30th anniversary in the country. The phone will be available this Thursday for only $161 on Tmall (the China equivalent of Amazon) and features a bright red metallic body, 32GB of storage, 3GB RAM, micro SD card slot, and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone will, of course, have the KFC app pre-installed, and K-Music — a digital jukebox app that allows you to listen to what music you want to play in the restaurant while dining at one of the 4,000 KFCs located in the country.

We hate to say it but… the phone doesn’t look half bad. For more, check out KFC China’s promo video below.