If you missed out on the chance to pick up some deals that you wanted on Amazon Prime Day then don’t worry because there are sa myriad of products & accessories still on sale. Now for those of you who are Galaxy S8 owners, Beaok have a sale on for their Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Charging Case reduced from $159.99 down to just $29.99!
The charging case features a 5500mAh battery capacity which is an ample amount of battery to recharge your device again. It also has a sleek and minimal design with a power indicator on the back to show the battery lifespan. Beaok’s case protects your phone from scratches and damage due to it having a protective bumper all around the phone. So, if you’re in the market for a Galaxy S8 Battery Case, you’ll want to check out this deal from Amazon.