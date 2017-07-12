Jul 12th, 2017

If you missed out on the chance to pick up some deals that you wanted on Amazon Prime Day then don’t worry because there are sa myriad of products & accessories still on sale. Now for those of you who are Galaxy S8 owners, Beaok have a sale on for their Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Charging Case reduced from $159.99 down to just $29.99!

The charging case features a 5500mAh battery capacity which is an ample amount of battery to recharge your device again. It also has a sleek and minimal design with a power indicator on the back to show the battery lifespan. Beaok’s case protects your phone from scratches and damage due to it having a protective bumper all around the phone. So, if you’re in the market for a Galaxy S8 Battery Case, you’ll want to check out this deal from Amazon. 

Buy the S8 Battery Case
Buy the S8 Plus Battery Case
As well as this, you can pick up a 2-pack 6.6 feet USB C 3.0 cable for $9.99. This is a nylon braided cable which means that build quality is exceptional and the cable will not break as easily as the standard USB Cable that comes with your smartphones. Also, expect quick charging capabilities with the cable as it features USB 3.0 and has super fast speed transmissions. Be sure to get in on it before it’s too late.

Buy on Amazon
Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8  

