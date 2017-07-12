If you have a top-of-the-line television and looking to build out your media library, Google Play Movies & TV is now a viable option. After rolling support for 4K UHD video back in November of last year, Google’s finally adding support for HDR content as well.

Google has updated their official support page detailing HDR and how you can get it up and running on your television. Here’s the snippet:

About HDR playback Certain videos that you purchase in 4K UHD may also be compatible with High Dynamic Range (HDR) playback. HDR allows for images with a wider range of brightness and color. You will automatically receive HDR quality if both the 4K UHD title you have purchased and your TV support HDR.

As a little reminder, HDR content is only available in 4K UHD and only on the Chromecast Ultra (not Android TV). So if you hope to take full advantage of your TV’s enhanced dynamic range and colors, stay away from HD, SD, or other devices in the meantime.

via Google Play Help