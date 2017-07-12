With the massive disaster of last year’s Galaxy Note 7 line, Samsung has a lot to make up to long-time fans and first-time customers with the Galaxy Note 8 line. We’ve been hearing conflicting rumors about the launch date of the Galaxy Note 8, but a new report out of South Korea suggests that the phone could be coming on August 23.

Previous rumors suggested late August, but a rumor at the end of last month suggested the phone would launch in late September and could cost upwards of $900. Since them, we’ve gotten a peek at some of the renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which looks a lot like it’s smaller Galaxy S8/S8+ cousins. The Note 8 even has the same edge-to-edge display technology featured in the Galaxy S8 lineup.

The interest surrounding the Galaxy Note 8 certainly hasn’t died down, despite last year’s recall fiasco. Plenty of rumors have been piling up to the point where it’s hard to tell what’s true and what’s based on old info. Either way, here’s a short round up of everything we know so far about the Galaxy Note 8.

Galaxy Note 8 Rumor Roundup

As you can see, there has been an avalanche of leaks and renders surrounding the upcoming device. The report suggests that Samsung is moving the launch forward due to supply problems potentially delaying the next iPhone this year.

The earlier launch comes amid growing speculations that Apple’s iPhone 8 launch could be delayed due to supply constraints of some parts such as chips and displays.

We’ve heard that story before so hopefully, Samsung takes the time to get this one right.