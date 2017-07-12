Jul 12th, 2017

There are more reasons than ever to be on T-Mobile, so you’ll want to make sure that time is pleasant by having a good phone to use on their network. These are the best T-Mobile phones you can buy today.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 — Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, as well as access to Verizon’s LTE-A network.

Read More

Buy at T-Mobile

What About the iPhone?

The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition.

It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier:

2. LG G6 — Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

Read More

Buy at T-Mobile

3. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

Read More

Buy at T-Mobile

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 5 — Best for Multitasking

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is a bit long in the tooth by now, but with the Note 7’s demise it’s still the only phone on the market that can offer up the game changing S-Pen. With it, you can quickly write notes and diagrams on top of a blank slate or even images. Cut out pieces of a webpage and send it to someone for their thoughts, if you prefer. You can even write on it while the screen is off. The S-Pen is unmatched when it comes to adding multitasking utility, and until the Galaxy Note 8 arrives this is what we recommend to fill the void.

Read More

Buy at T-Mobile

5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime — Best Cheap

If you’re looking to save some money, T-Mobile’s Galaxy J7 is an excellent value. For under $300, you’re getting a nice big 5.5-inch 1080p display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping 1.6GHz octa-core chipset combined with a 3,300mAh battery to help it last all day.

Buy at T-Mobile

6. Kyocera DuraForce Pro — Best for Durability

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro is your only option if you want something that can take a beating. Kyocera’s latest rugged smartphone comes in with a very impressive suite of features. Alongside its tankiness thanks to a MIL-STD 810 and IP68 specification, the device includes awesome new features like dual-rear camera and a mounting system to be able to attach the phone to a helmet or bike to record activities. It also has dual-front speakers and a fingerprint sensor, 2 uncommon marks for phones in this class.

Buy at T-Mobile
local_offer    Best of Phandroid   Best Phones   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

Best Email Apps for Android

Galaxy S8 update preps for Daydream

Best Sprint Phones July 2017

Old phone into security camera

Best AT&T Phones July 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

2

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertOld phone into security camera
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a security camera

Not everyone wants to shell out the cash to outfit their home with cameras. You already have old devices with cameras, so why not use them as security cameras? It’s not as difficult as you might think.