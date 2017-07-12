There are more reasons than ever to be on T-Mobile, so you’ll want to make sure that time is pleasant by having a good phone to use on their network. These are the best T-Mobile phones you can buy today.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 — Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, as well as access to Verizon’s LTE-A network.

What About the iPhone? The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition. It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 vs LG G6 vs Pixel

Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL

2. LG G6 — Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

3. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 5 — Best for Multitasking

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is a bit long in the tooth by now, but with the Note 7’s demise it’s still the only phone on the market that can offer up the game changing S-Pen. With it, you can quickly write notes and diagrams on top of a blank slate or even images. Cut out pieces of a webpage and send it to someone for their thoughts, if you prefer. You can even write on it while the screen is off. The S-Pen is unmatched when it comes to adding multitasking utility, and until the Galaxy Note 8 arrives this is what we recommend to fill the void.

5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime — Best Cheap

If you’re looking to save some money, T-Mobile’s Galaxy J7 is an excellent value. For under $300, you’re getting a nice big 5.5-inch 1080p display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping 1.6GHz octa-core chipset combined with a 3,300mAh battery to help it last all day.

6. Kyocera DuraForce Pro — Best for Durability

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro is your only option if you want something that can take a beating. Kyocera’s latest rugged smartphone comes in with a very impressive suite of features. Alongside its tankiness thanks to a MIL-STD 810 and IP68 specification, the device includes awesome new features like dual-rear camera and a mounting system to be able to attach the phone to a helmet or bike to record activities. It also has dual-front speakers and a fingerprint sensor, 2 uncommon marks for phones in this class.