When Google announced Android Wear 2.0, owners of the ASUS ZenWatch 3 rejoiced as Google confirmed the smartwatch would be receiving the update. Then, owners of the ZenWatch 3 were forced to wait and watch as many other smartwatches in the market received the update.

Then in February, ASUS confirmed that the update would be rolling out to the ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 in “early Q2 2017” which restored a bit of hope. However, that time frame also came and went with no update — until today.

Image courtesy of Reddit

Yesterday, ASUS confirmed that the update would be rolling out to owners of the ZenWatch 3 this week, and it has started to appear for users everywhere. If you are impatient and tired of waiting, you can even head over to Reddit as one user was able to extract the OTA zip file, meaning that you can sideload the update without worrying about waiting for ASUS’ servers to catch up.

If you’ve already received the Android Wear 2.0 update on your ZenWatch 3, give us a shout and let us know how things are running.

[Android Police | Reddit]