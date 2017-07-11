It’s been said all Spring and Summer long that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus would be getting Daydream VR support. It’s always easier said than done, of course, so we haven’t actually seen much movement.

But it looks like Google and Samsung could be getting things ready to roll. A new update for the T-Mobile Galaxy S8 says that Daydream compatibility is in tow. The early word is that things aren’t fully ready just yet as the Daydream app seems to throw an incompatible device error when trying to use it.

As such, it sounds like more work needs to be done to get full Daydream functionality. We’re hoping that’s an announcement that’ll arrive sometime this week, though we imagine the other carriers will need to get their own ducks in a row before we see anything formal.