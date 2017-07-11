Jul 11th, 2017

With Nokia back in the smartphone game with HMD Global as their manufacturing partner, we’re starting to see some interesting devices from the company. The company has promised speedy updates for their phones, which so far has turned out to be faster than Google in some cases. The Nokia 6 was wildly popular when it debuted in China as over 1 million people registered for the first flash sale where the device sold out in less than a minute.

Now, the phone is finally available in the United States courtesy of Amazon, where it has a few pricing tiers depending on whether or not you’re okay with receiving ads. Right now, only the black version is available immediately for purchase. A copper and blue color are available for pre-order, but they won’t be available until next month.

For $179.99, you’ll get a 5.5″ Full HD display powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable memory, and a 3,000mAh battery. A fingerprint sensor and an 18MP rear camera and a 8MP front-facing camera wrap up the specs for the device. For the money you’re paying, it’s an excellent budget offering as long as you’re okay with lockscreen ads Amazon will display. This is an especially good value when you consider that HMD Global has committed to updating the phone frequently.

You can nab a version without ads for $229 and the phones will work on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Personally, I’m waiting to see what Nokia brings to the table with their flagship tier Nokia 9, but I know plenty of people who don’t mind using budget devices that this would fit the bill.

Get Nokia 6 on Amazon
