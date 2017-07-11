Jul 11th, 2017

In our busy day-to-day lives, finding love isn’t always the easiest of tasks. Between finding time for work, doing laundry, staying active, and dating — sometimes you need a little help. There are a boatload of apps available on Android to help make this process easier, and we’ve already covered the best dating apps in our 10 Best Dating Apps post, but a newcomer could soon be joining the ranks.

It’s called Hinge and if the name sounds familiar, the app has recently been relaunched in the Google Play Store. Completely redesigned and built from the ground up with “relationships in mind,” the app is already the source of some buzz in the dating app scene. Where as Tinder has sort of built a reputation for people looking to quickly hookup, Hinge is the Match.com for young people looking to build lasting relationships and find love.

Users will have to link their Facebook profiles, where the app will grab all relevant status information, photos, etc. From there, you answer a few short questions about yourself, and finish your profile by adding interesting or witty quotes. You’ll then be matched up with other users in your area who fit similar criteria, and you can spark up a conversation or move to the next one.

The app does require a Facebook profile to link to (it’s like the internet’s version of the DMV) and a paid subscription model: 1 month: $12.99/month, 3 months for $6.99/month, or 6 months for $4.99/month. It’s not a bad deal if you’re intent on finding “the one,” so check it out if you’re looking for some more real than a 1-night stand.

Anyone have any success at finding love through an Android dating app? Leave a comment with your favorite down below. If you want to check out more, you’ll find a comprehensive list of the best Android dating apps linked below.

Read more: 10 Best Dating Apps
local_offer    Hinge  

stars Further Reading

Top 10 Android dating apps

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

2

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

3

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

4

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.