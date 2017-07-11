Jul 11th, 2017

TL;DR: Google WiFi is $240 on Amazon right now (limited quantity, limited time)!

Does your home WiFi connection absolutely suck unless you’re sitting directly next to your router? There’s an amazing solution that Google launched last year called Google WiFi. Connect one to your router and add a 2nd and 3rd in trouble areas of your house and the 3 devices will blast WiFi juice all across your abode, allowing you to enjoy the interwebz in all its blazing fast glory.

It usually cost $300 but right now it’s an Amazon Lightning Deal for only $240!

As you likely know, Amazon Lightning Deals are only available for a limited time and they’re available in limited quantities. Considering over 50% of them have already been claimed, you better act quickly if you want to take advantage of the 20% discount.

I can vouch for the brilliance of Google WiFi as I went from infuriated Comcast customer to reinforced Google lover within 5 minutes of installing it:

The setup process is also ridiculously easy. I can confidently recommend investing in Google WiFi!

Another popular (and cheaper) solution is the MSRM WiFi Extender which we recently featured in our list of 20 Best Smart Home Products.

Did you buy Google WiFi? Do you love it? Let us know in the comments.
local_offer    Amazon   Deals   Google WiFi  

stars Further Reading

Nokia 6 now available on Amazon for $179

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon adds Alexa notifications for Prime Day

Don't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Amazon could team with Dish for wireless

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.

2

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

3

more_vert10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
close10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long. Here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss!

4

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

5

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

7

more_vertDon't miss these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
closeDon’t miss these 25 amazing Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and they’ve given us a sneak peek of what to expect. Lots of great deals on Amazon products like Echo and Fire tablets, but some great TV deals too.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.