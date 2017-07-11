TL;DR: Google WiFi is $240 on Amazon right now (limited quantity, limited time)!

Does your home WiFi connection absolutely suck unless you’re sitting directly next to your router? There’s an amazing solution that Google launched last year called Google WiFi. Connect one to your router and add a 2nd and 3rd in trouble areas of your house and the 3 devices will blast WiFi juice all across your abode, allowing you to enjoy the interwebz in all its blazing fast glory.

It usually cost $300 but right now it’s an Amazon Lightning Deal for only $240!

As you likely know, Amazon Lightning Deals are only available for a limited time and they’re available in limited quantities. Considering over 50% of them have already been claimed, you better act quickly if you want to take advantage of the 20% discount.

I can vouch for the brilliance of Google WiFi as I went from infuriated Comcast customer to reinforced Google lover within 5 minutes of installing it:

The setup process is also ridiculously easy. I can confidently recommend investing in Google WiFi!

Another popular (and cheaper) solution is the MSRM WiFi Extender which we recently featured in our list of 20 Best Smart Home Products.

Did you buy Google WiFi? Do you love it? Let us know in the comments.