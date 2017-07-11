Jul 11th, 2017

The hype surrounding Google’s latest messaging apps, Allo, has definitely died down, but that hasn’t stopped updates from continuing to rolling out. One of the best advantages of Hangouts was the ability to access your messages and contacts from the desktop, in addition to the phone.

When it comes to Google Allo, this has been a highly requested feature for quite some time. We have seen various leaks and teasers for the desktop version of Allo, but time frames always come and go without anything of substance. The latest time frame that we have comes from Amit Fulay, Head of Allo & Duo, who stated that we are only a “few more weeks” away from the official web release.

Hopefully, Fulay and Google follow through on this promise and we aren’t just left wondering what’s going on. But in the meantime, maybe a desktop client brings us closer to true SMS support through Allo. Probably not, but hey, a guy can dream.
