A few days ago, Amazon added some nice new functionality just in time for Amazon Prime Day that’s going on right now. If you have an Alexa-based device, she will dish out periodic shipment notifications to let you know when your package ships and when it arrives.

It’s nothing Amazon couldn’t already do with a simple email, text, or push notification to your device, but it’s nice for those instances where, say, you’re rummaging around the house and can’t quite hear a knock at the door, or for those many times where packages are simply dropped off at the front of your door with nary a sound.

We imagine there’ll be a whole lot of these packages going out this week, what with Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year currently ongoing. If you haven’t already, check out some of the best Prime Day deals being offered, and be sure to keep checking Amazon throughout the day if you’re looking to score on a nice deal.