A June security patch for the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is doing more than just patching security holes. As developer Jawomo — creator of the bxActions app — tells Android Police, Samsung appears to be at it again, once again blocking 3rd part Bixby remapping apps from doing their intended job.

When the Galaxy S8 first launched, more than a few users didn’t care too much for Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. With a dedicated physical button on the side of the phone, it didn’t take long for developers to figure out how to remap the button to launch just about any app or actions. It was a novel idea, one that for some really odd reason, had Samsung scrambling to patch up. Soon after that patch, developers created a workaround that apparently was only just now squashed by Samsung’s June security patch update. Nice.

It seems that, at least for the time being, only the T-Mobile models appear to be affected by Samsung’s latest efforts to thwart Bibxy remapping apps. We’ll have to wait and see if developers can come up with yet another workaround to Samsung’s latest workaround for their original workaround. Seriously, this is getting ridiculous already.