Jul 10th, 2017

A June security patch for the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is doing more than just patching security holes. As developer Jawomo — creator of the bxActions app — tells Android Police, Samsung appears to be at it again, once again blocking 3rd part Bixby remapping apps from doing their intended job.

When the Galaxy S8 first launched, more than a few users didn’t care too much for Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. With a dedicated physical button on the side of the phone, it didn’t take long for developers to figure out how to remap the button to launch just about any app or actions. It was a novel idea, one that for some really odd reason, had Samsung scrambling to patch up. Soon after that patch, developers created a workaround that apparently was only just now squashed by Samsung’s June security patch update. Nice.

It seems that, at least for the time being, only the T-Mobile models appear to be affected by Samsung’s latest efforts to thwart Bibxy remapping apps. We’ll have to wait and see if developers can come up with yet another workaround to Samsung’s latest workaround for their original workaround. Seriously, this is getting ridiculous already.
local_offer    Bixby   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

New Galaxy Note 8 renders appear

Samsung to beat Apple quarterly profit

DEAL: Get the Galaxy Tab S3 and keyboard for $499

Bixby Voice US launch delayed

Report: Samsung working on Bixby speaker

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

2

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

3

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

4

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

5

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

6

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

7

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.

8

more_vertHuawei Mate 10 is due to launch in October
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is slated to launch this October with a bezel-less display

A new series of rumors suggests that the Huawei Mate 10 will launch this October while featuring a bezel-less design and being powered by the Kirin 970 SoC.

9

more_vertShare your favorite apps!
closeWhat’s your favorite new Android app? [DISCUSS]

The Google Play store is filled with tons of well-known essential apps (See: 100 Best Apps) but it’s not always easy to find brand spanking new apps and games to tickle your fancy. Let’s help each other out!

10

more_vertNew Galaxy Note 8 renders appear
closeNew renders of the Galaxy Note 8 feature a questionable omission

New renders have appeared which give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including the Infinity Display, dual-rear cameras, and the omission of the Bixby button from the device.