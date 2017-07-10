While we’re still waiting for Samsung to give us a heads up as to when the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled, there are still leaks springing out of the woodworks for the device. Over the last month or so, there have been various case renders showing us what to expect.

Now, we are getting a look at a new render of the Note 8 showing off the front and back of the device. The front brings us the beautiful Infinity Display that was introduced with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As for the rear, we see the Samsung logo in the middle with the camera module placed above.

It seems that we’ll be seeing a dual-rear camera setup with the Galaxy Note 8, with the LED flash and heart rate sensor placed to the right. Unfortunately, it’s also likely that the Note 8 will feature the same rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is found on the S8/S8 Plus.

While this render looks great, there’s one questionable omission from the device. With the S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung included a dedicated hardware button for its Bixby personal assistant. However, this render only shows the power and volume buttons, so either Samsung is moving away from the Bixby button with the Note 8, or this render is bogus.

We’re hoping to see more information shared about the Note 8 sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think about the Note 8 and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself once it’s made official.

