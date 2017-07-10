Jul 10th, 2017

While we’re still waiting for Samsung to give us a heads up as to when the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled, there are still leaks springing out of the woodworks for the device. Over the last month or so, there have been various case renders showing us what to expect.

Now, we are getting a look at a new render of the Note 8 showing off the front and back of the device. The front brings us the beautiful Infinity Display that was introduced with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As for the rear, we see the Samsung logo in the middle with the camera module placed above.

It seems that we’ll be seeing a dual-rear camera setup with the Galaxy Note 8, with the LED flash and heart rate sensor placed to the right. Unfortunately, it’s also likely that the Note 8 will feature the same rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is found on the S8/S8 Plus.

While this render looks great, there’s one questionable omission from the device. With the S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung included a dedicated hardware button for its Bixby personal assistant. However, this render only shows the power and volume buttons, so either Samsung is moving away from the Bixby button with the Note 8, or this render is bogus.

We’re hoping to see more information shared about the Note 8 sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think about the Note 8 and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself once it’s made official.

[Forbes]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Samsung to beat Apple quarterly profit

DEAL: Get the Galaxy Tab S3 and keyboard for $499

Bixby Voice US launch delayed

Report: Samsung working on Bixby speaker

Samsung Galaxy S8 mini rumored to launch in South Korea

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

2

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vertBest New Android Games
close30+ Best Android Games [July 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

5

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.