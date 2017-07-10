Jul 10th, 2017

Apple has been known as the most impressive company in the tech space when it comes to raking in dollars. Not long ago, they were able to make more money in one quarter than any other company in the entire world has ever made.

Now, Samsung’s looking to reach a huge milestone in that respect, with analysts suggesting Samsung will earn a bigger profit than Apple in a quarter for the first time ever. Samsung is expected to bring in $11.5 billion compared to Apple’s $10.49 billion.

The numbers aren’t final just yet, though this seems to be a common consensus among analysts, according to CNBC.

This is a pretty big deal for Samsung, who less than a year ago was faced with a recall that had the potential to hurt their business big time. They had to sink $3 billion into taking care of the issue, and we can’t imagine the countless dollars that went toward image repair, quality assurance improvements, and what have you. The company is also coming off a pretty significant political scandal by South Korea’s standards.

So to come roaring back months later to make even more money than the most successful tech company in America is, simply put, impressive. Of course, not all of it can be attributed to the smartphone business, with Samsung being a pretty significant force in the TV, appliance, display, and semiconductor games. But it’s still impressive.

It’s a victory we imagine will be short lived, though. Apple hasn’t released their yearly iPhone update yet, and that tends to cause quite the surge in their revenue and profit numbers. But it shows Samsung has clout on the world stage of tech, and it’ll be hard for anyone else to compete with Apple as well as they’ve been able to over the years.
local_offer    Apple   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

Qualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US

DEAL: Get the Galaxy Tab S3 and keyboard for $499

Bixby Voice US launch delayed

Report: Samsung working on Bixby speaker

Samsung Galaxy S8 mini rumored to launch in South Korea

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

2

more_vertSamsung not honoring trade-in
closeSamsung isn’t giving the full $200 trade-in discount for some eligible phones

You have to purchase the new Galaxy S8 before you even know how much Samsung will give you for the trade-in. If your trade-in ends up not qualifying for the full $200, you get billed $175.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

4

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

5

more_vertBest New Android Games
close30+ Best Android Games [July 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

6

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

10

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.