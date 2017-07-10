Last week, Phandroid received an invitation to Motorola’s next big event where the company is expected to announce its latest flagship device. The Moto Z2 Force is rumored to take the place as the headliner, as the Moto Z has seemingly been replaced by the Moto Z2 Play.

However, as we wait impatiently for July 25th, it seems that the Z2 Force has passed through AnTuTu Benchmarks. The device features a model number of XT1889-05 and features the following specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

5MP Front Camera

12MP Rear Camera

It’s also worth noting that the benchmark results revealed the display resolution of the Z2 Force. With a resolution of 2560 x 1440, we now know the device will feature a QHD display, which will be a welcome addition for those who love high-resolution displays.

