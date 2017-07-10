Jul 10th, 2017

Last week, Phandroid received an invitation to Motorola’s next big event where the company is expected to announce its latest flagship device. The Moto Z2 Force is rumored to take the place as the headliner, as the Moto Z has seemingly been replaced by the Moto Z2 Play.

However, as we wait impatiently for July 25th, it seems that the Z2 Force has passed through AnTuTu Benchmarks. The device features a model number of XT1889-05 and features the following specs:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera

It’s also worth noting that the benchmark results revealed the display resolution of the Z2 Force. With a resolution of 2560 x 1440, we now know the device will feature a QHD display, which will be a welcome addition for those who love high-resolution displays.

Let us know what you think about the Z2 Force and if you’re excited to see what’s to come on July 25th.

[GizChina]
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z2 Force  

stars Further Reading

Moto Z2 Force event set for July 25th in New York

6 new Moto Mod concepts

The Moto Z2 Force is leaked in a new press render

Newly leaked Moto X4 press renders show off dual-cameras

New leaks give us an idea of what to expect f

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

2

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vertBest New Android Games
close30+ Best Android Games [July 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

5

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertHuawei Mate 10 is due to launch in October
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is slated to launch this October with a bezel-less display

A new series of rumors suggests that the Huawei Mate 10 will launch this October while featuring a bezel-less design and being powered by the Kirin 970 SoC.