Jul 10th, 2017

AT&T has a wealth of phones to choose from to fit every need and budget. If it’s the Galaxy you prefer, consider the Milky Way yours. But there’s also something for those who don’t require such grandness. Here’s our ranking of the best AT&T phones.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus – Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM.

Read More

Buy at AT&T

What About the iPhone?

The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition.

It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier:

2. LG G6 – Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

Read More

Buy at AT&T

3. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

Read More

Buy at AT&T

4. Samsung Galaxy S7 Active – Best for Durability

AT&T customers are lucky to have access to the best durable Android phone out there. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active offers full IP68 waterproofing and MIL-STD 810G protection, a trait that’s uncommon for smartphones and even more uncommon for ones of this quality. You’re getting most of the goodness of the Galaxy S7 experiencing, including a top notch camera, a sharp AMOLED display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 paired with 4GB of RAM. You miss out on the fingerprint sensor, but otherwise, this is a flagship-level phone that can take one hell of a beating.

Read More

Buy at AT&T

5. LG K10 – Best for GoPhone Prepaid

Looking to save some money by going prepaid? AT&T’s LG K10 is an excellent value. It’s a GoPhone-compatible device or under $150, you’re getting a 5.3-inch HD display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping quad-core chipset.

Buy at AT&T

6. Samsung Galaxy Express 3 – Best Cheap

Don’t quite have $100 or more to spend? AT&T has plenty to offer, though by far the best is the Samsung Galaxy Express 3 at just $50. It has a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-core chipset, a 5MP camera, and access to AT&T’s LTE network.

Buy at AT&T
local_offer    AT&T   Best of Phandroid   Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best Verizon Phones July 2017

Old tablet into photo frame

Best Android Dating Apps

Best New Android Games

Best Android Smartphones [July 2017]

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

2

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

3

more_vertSnapchat update introduces fun new tools
closeSnapchat adds links, backdrops, voice filters and more in latest update

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family using Snapchat’s latest tools.

4

more_vertBest New Android Games
close30+ Best Android Games [July 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

5

more_vert17 ways to improve battery life on your phone
close17 Tips & Tricks to improve your Android Phone’s battery life

When it comes to Android devices, one of the biggest complaints always surrounds around battery life. We take a look at some of the best tips & tricks to get your device to last you throughout the day.

6

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (July 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

8

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

9

more_vertGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones
closeGoogle working on Ambient Display for next Pixel phones

A new Always On Ambient Display will likely be on the next Pixel devices after an APK teardown reveals references to the feature.

10

more_vertQualcomm seeking ban on iPhone sales in US
closeQualcomm wants to halt iPhone sales in the US over patent dispute

Qualcomm says Apple is infringing six of its patents with the iPhone and is seeking to ban current and future sales of the device in the US.