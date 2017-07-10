AT&T has a wealth of phones to choose from to fit every need and budget. If it’s the Galaxy you prefer, consider the Milky Way yours. But there’s also something for those who don’t require such grandness. Here’s our ranking of the best AT&T phones.

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM.

What About the iPhone? The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition. It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 vs LG G6 vs Pixel

Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL

2. LG G6 – Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

3. LG V20 — Best for Battery Life

The LG V20 has a lot of things going for it. Good traits include dual rear cameras, a massive 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a secondary one for support, a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and more. But battery enthusiasts will love it for one big reason: its 3200mAh battery — while not the biggest available — is removable. That means you can carry around an extra pack or two (or three!) to ensure you can cover whatever stretch of time you need.

4. Samsung Galaxy S7 Active – Best for Durability

AT&T customers are lucky to have access to the best durable Android phone out there. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active offers full IP68 waterproofing and MIL-STD 810G protection, a trait that’s uncommon for smartphones and even more uncommon for ones of this quality. You’re getting most of the goodness of the Galaxy S7 experiencing, including a top notch camera, a sharp AMOLED display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 paired with 4GB of RAM. You miss out on the fingerprint sensor, but otherwise, this is a flagship-level phone that can take one hell of a beating.

5. LG K10 – Best for GoPhone Prepaid

Looking to save some money by going prepaid? AT&T’s LG K10 is an excellent value. It’s a GoPhone-compatible device or under $150, you’re getting a 5.3-inch HD display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping quad-core chipset.

6. Samsung Galaxy Express 3 – Best Cheap

Don’t quite have $100 or more to spend? AT&T has plenty to offer, though by far the best is the Samsung Galaxy Express 3 at just $50. It has a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-core chipset, a 5MP camera, and access to AT&T’s LTE network.