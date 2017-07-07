Jul 7th, 2017

It’s officially almost the weekend and if you got something fun planned, you may want to consider sharing it with your friends/family over Snapchat. In the most recent update — available now on the Google Play Store — Snapchat added a handful of fun new tools to help users get more creative with their snaps.

The first is the ability to buy Geofilters for special events (graduations, weddings, birthdays). Prices start at $5.99 and you can buy them directly inside the app by diving in to the settings. It’s a fun, easy way for Snapchat for further monetize the app, and what better way than with a filter your friends and family can use at your next big event.

Users can also (finally) add links to their Snaps. They’re calling it Paperclips and once added to your snap, viewers can swipe up to visit the website. This will no doubt be a big hit for brands and websites looking to drive traffic to their websites (our site included).

Other tools include the ability to add fun Backdrops, with a Scissor tool to cut them around your subject, and all new voice filters. It’s not a groundbreaking update, but one that further cements Snapchat as the hip destination for today’s youth. We’re now officially counting down the days until Instagram copies every last one of these features and rebrands them their own.

Download on Google Play
local_offer    Snapchat  

stars Further Reading

Snapchat now allows you to see friends on a map

Skype redesign now available

Snapchat replaces profile photos with Bitmoji

Snapchat introduces new 3D AR emoji for videos

Snapchat CEO: Snapchat was for rich people

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

2

more_vertSamsung not honoring trade-in
closeSamsung isn’t giving the full $200 trade-in discount for some eligible phones

You have to purchase the new Galaxy S8 before you even know how much Samsung will give you for the trade-in. If your trade-in ends up not qualifying for the full $200, you get billed $175.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

4

more_vertBest New Android Games
close30+ Best Android Games [July 2017]

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all.

5

more_vert6 new Moto Mod concepts
closeMotorola announces 6 new Moto Mod concepts, including a DSLR lens

Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

6

more_vertHuawei Mate 10 is due to launch in October
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is slated to launch this October with a bezel-less display

A new series of rumors suggests that the Huawei Mate 10 will launch this October while featuring a bezel-less design and being powered by the Kirin 970 SoC.

7

more_vertMoto X4 is coming to Project Fi
closeThe Moto X4 is likely coming to Project Fi later this year

A new rumor claims that the rumored Moto X4 will be coming to Project Fi later this year, after the MVNO confirmed a new mid-range device would be on the way.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 mini rumored to launch in South Korea
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 mini rumored to launch in South Korea

A new rumor suggests Samsung is working on a smaller Galaxy S8 device dubbed the S8 mini. The device features a 5.3″ display in the footprint of a typical 4.7″ display phone.

9

more_vertThe Essential Phone has not shipped
closeThe Essential Phone has not started to ship yet, leaving customers in the dark

When the Essential Phone was announced, Andy Rubin stated that the device would be shipping “within 30 days” but that window has come and gone with no comment.

10

more_vertThe Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod is quietly unveiled
closeMotorola quietly announces the Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod

At an event in Ghana, Motorola announced the all-new Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod for compatible devices. However, no information was shared regarding pricing or specs.