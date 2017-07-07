Jul 7th, 2017

If you’re looking for a phone on Verizon, you’ll be happy to know that you have a great deal of variety to choose from. We’re going to make it a little easier for you, though, by presenting the best Verizon phones you can buy right now. Whether you’re looking for your dream phone or something more wallet-friendly, these are the phones that should get your attention.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus – Best Overall

There’s very little challenging the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus right now. Samsung does it again with big beautiful Infinity Displays (which use a unique 19.5:9 aspect ratio with curvature on each side), great design, fast processing power and the most well-rounded feature set you’re going to find in a smartphone. That includes the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, as well as access to Verizon’s LTE-A network.

What About the iPhone?

The iPhone 7 is a great phone and should certainly be on your list of considerations when searching for a new smartphone, but we should point out that Phandroid is an Android site, first and foremost, and as such it’s difficult to objectively rank the phone among the field of competition.

It can be tough to choose between the iPhone and something like the Galaxy S8, so here are some comparisons that should help make it easier:

2. Pixel / Pixel XL – Best for Fast Updates

Google’s phones offer the purest Android experiences you can find. The Pixel and Pixel XL help Android shine bright, with features like the Pixel Launcher and the Google Assistant making it one of the most compelling user experiences available. It’s also sure to get the fastest Android updates of any Verizon phone. The hardware is also well-crafted and beautiful, and its 12.3MP camera is tops in the smartphone world.

3. LG G6 – Best for Multimedia

LG hit its stride with the LG G6 and it remains one of the best options you can go for right now. It boasts a large 5.7-inch display in a unique 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier to hold while still offering significant screen real estate. It’s also the only phone on the market to support Netflix HDR. As for hardware, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset, dual 13MP rear cameras, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

4. Moto Z Force Droid – Best for Accessories

Motorola introduced one of the best concepts for modularity we’ve seen to date with the Moto Z series, and the Moto Z Force is the full embodiment of it. With Moto Mods, you can add new looks and functionality — such as a Hasselblad zoom camera, JBL stereo speakers, and even a projector — with a simple snap. The Moto Z Force also lasts plenty long with its 3,500mAh battery, and the 5.5-inch AMOLED Shattershield display is sturdy enough to survive drops without having to worry about cracks.

5. Samsung Galaxy J7 – Best for Prepaid

If you’re looking to save some money by going prepaid, Verizon’s Galaxy J7 is an excellent value. For under $200, you’re getting a nice big 5.5-inch HD display, an 8MP camera, and a power-sipping octa-core chipset combined with a 3,300mAh battery to help it last all day.

6. Moto E4 – Best Cheap

If you’re looking for something that won’t hurt your wallet, the Moto E4 is a great phone that can be yours for just $69. It offers a 5-inch 720p display, Qualcomm’s Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 chipset, 2GB of RAM, an 8MP camera, LTE and more. This phone is definitive proof that you can get a smartphone under $100, and those smartphones don’t have to be bad, either.

7. Kyocera DuraForce PRO – Best for Durability

The Kyocera DuraForce Pro is your only option if you want something that can take a beating. Kyocera’s latest rugged smartphone comes in with a very impressive suite of features. Alongside its tankiness thanks to a MIL-STD 810 and IP68 specification, the device includes awesome new features like dual-rear camera and a mounting system to be able to attach the phone to a helmet or bike to record activities. It also has dual-front speakers and a fingerprint sensor, 2 uncommon marks for phones in this class.

